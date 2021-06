Posted: Jun 16, 2021 7:14 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2021 7:14 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Police are asking for your help in indentifying a suspect that used a stolen credit card to make purchases locally.

Investigator Steven Lee is working the case. If you have an information that may help with this investigation, you can call Investigator Lee at 918.338.4018.

The suspect in question is pictured to the right.