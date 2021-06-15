Posted: Jun 15, 2021 2:19 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2021 2:21 PM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville is looking at building a new storage facility and expanding its transitional housing.

Linda Radaker, the Director of Development at the homeless shelter, said the storage facility will be located at the property across from their facility at 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard. Radaker said storage is always an issue at the Lighthouse as they need places to store things for their residents. She said the Lighthouse is in the planning phase for the storage facility.

As for the transitional housing, Radaker said the Lighthouse will try to buy the properties around them as they become available. She said having more transitional housing will help their residents move a step closer to being integrated back into society.

Transitional housing also allows for more freedom for their residents. Radaker said the guests would be able to cook their own meals, they'd be able to manage their own budgets, and more. She said the Lighthouse only has one transitional home at this time.

Those staying in the transitional homes go through all of the Lighthouse's programs and classes first. Radaker said everyone needs to takes steps in stride before they can get to where they're going. She said they want to help everyone in need reach their full potential by taking one step at a time.

If you wish to help in these efforts, you can drop by the Lighthouse or give them a call at 918.336.9029. To learn more about the Lighthouse, their website can be found here.

Radaker said the Lighthouse is in the beginning phases of allowing people to give through shares that they donate; she said they're working towards making planned giving available. She said this is a great opportunity for you if you're looking to leave a legacy at the shelter.