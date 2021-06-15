Posted: Jun 15, 2021 1:29 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2021 3:21 PM

Garrett Giles

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant was called on to help talk a Ramona man down from the top of a sign over southbound I-244 near Exit 3B in Tulsa on Tuesday.

WCSO Sheriff Scott Owen said Sgt. Herb Cline (pictured right) quickly made his way to the scene once the Tulsa Police Department requested mutual aid around 11:00 o’clock. Owen said the man atop of the sign is someone that Deputy Cline talked out of a tree several months ago in Ramona. He said the man must have developed a rapport with Sgt. Cline because he requested to talk with the deputy while Tulsa PD negotiated with the man earlier in the morning.

Police arrived on the scene around 9:00 a.m. Officials believed the man was going through a crisis. The man came down after several hours of negotiations.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that the suicidal subject was transported to OSU Medical Center. ODOT is keeping the scene closed for precaution and repair.

Sheriff Owen said the safety and well-being of all involved was the bottom line. He said he believes all parties involved were working towards that goal down in Tulsa.

Photo courtesy: Tulsa Police Department and News on 6