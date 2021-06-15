Posted: Jun 15, 2021 12:34 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2021 12:54 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Leadership Class XXX wrapped up its backyard deck project for Youth and Family Services of Washington County's (YFS) Emergency Youth Shelter over the weekend.

YFS Executive Director Katie Wilson was a project lead with Brook Barnes with Zach's Garage. Wilson said they spent over 25 hours on the project and braved hot conditions with numerous volunteers. She said she is proud of the class and our great community.

Laura Gorman with Truity Credit Union was the class president. Wilson said she did an amazing job organizing the project. She said Gorman and Barnes were there all weekend to see the project through to its completion.

During Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce's 117th Awards and Gala on Thursday, June 10, Gorman presented the class projects to the audience. She said they raised $12,000 in 24 hours to finance the backyard deck project in its entirety.

YFS is a non-profit located at 2200 SE Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville. They provide mental health services, an Emergency Youth Shelter, DUI assessments and classes, anger management classes, parenting classes, and community outreach services including education in schools. They can be reached at 918.335.1111 or via email at youthandfamily@cableone.net. There website can be found here.

Photo courtesy: Youth and Family Services