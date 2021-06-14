Posted: Jun 14, 2021 1:41 PMUpdated: Jun 14, 2021 1:41 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Tourism Director Kelly Bland told Board members she would be meeting with an organization that could possibly be interested in continuing doing Indian Relay Horse Races in Osage County.

Bland wanted to know if this is something the commissioners wanted to pursue, as the Memorial Day Weekend event was highly attended, but there were some problems that came with it, such as poor track conditions, which was the result of more than four inches of rain in two hours.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt said he was in favor of doing whatever it takes to get people to utilize the Osage County Fairgrounds.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones said many of the problems were unavoidable, as they had been attempting to dry the track for six weeks, but wet conditions prevented them from doing so. He went on to talk about other expenses the county incurred in preparing for the event.

The commissioners agreed that if they were to get a promoter who is a little more organized, the event could be ran smoother. Bland will now have the meeting with the company in hopes of luring the group to Osage County next year.