Posted: Jun 14, 2021 10:10 AMUpdated: Jun 14, 2021 10:10 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners saw the creation of the Washington County Educational Facilities Authority on Monday morning.

The Commissioners approved a resolution accepting beneficial interest in the Washington County Educational Facilities Authority. From there a resolution relating to the incurring of indebtedness by the Trustees of the Authority was approved by the Commissioners.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said the resolution included authorizing the sale of revenue obligations and waiving competitive bidding. He said Caney Valley Public Schools in the Ramona-Ochelata area will be the first to use the authority.

Commissioner Antle said the Trustees of the Authority have determined to provide funds to Caney Valley Public Schools for the purpose of constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings. He said it also wants to provide funds to acquire school furniture, fixtures and equipment while improving school sites.

The project is aimed at promoting the development of educational activities with the beneficiary. Trustees have the authority to issue lease revenue bonds, notes or other obligations of the Authority in the aggregate principal amount not to exceed $8.5-million.

Washington County would not incur any indebtedness. The Commissioners only approved what the Authority was going to do.