Posted: Jun 13, 2021 2:09 PMUpdated: Jun 13, 2021 2:09 PM

Garrett Giles

Osage Hills State Park will be closed to the public from Monday, June 14, through Thursday, June 17.

Park staff apologizes for the inconvenience but look forward to seeing you again when they re-open on Friday, June 18. While they're closed, you can follow this link for more park information or to book your next stay.