Posted: Jun 10, 2021 1:25 PMUpdated: Jun 10, 2021 1:27 PM

Ty Loftis

Rain has caused problems for many across the area and this includes those who work to keep the City of Pawhuska neat and looking good for those who come to visit the town. Code Enforcement Officer Steve Hughes says he has been as lenient as possible for citizens with long grass, but he has had to send out a few letters letting them know it is time to clean up their property.

Hughes said the dumpsters to haul off the demolished buildings are hard to come by, hence one of the reasons it has taken awhile to get these houses torn down.