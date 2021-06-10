Posted: Jun 10, 2021 10:49 AMUpdated: Jun 10, 2021 12:27 PM

Garrett Giles

4-H members will get to practice their craft on Tuesday, June 29, during the Woodworking and Leather Crafting Camp.

The camp will take place at the Washington County Extension Office & Fairgrounds Pavilion in Dewey from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This is open to any Nowata and Washington County 4-H Member who has completed the 2nd through 12th grade.

Cost to attend is $15. Payments can be made the day of the event. Registration can be found here.