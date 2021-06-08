Posted: Jun 08, 2021 2:01 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2021 2:01 PM

A Bartlesville man was arrested for allegedly violating a protective against a female victim on Saturday. Clarence King III appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday where he picked up misdemeanor charges.

According to an affidavit, a female victim reported that she had a protective order against King for stalking. The victim stated around 1 p.m. she was sitting outside of her apartment and heard a voice greet her three separate times. She looked up and saw King standing near her.

Officers later made contact with King on the 200 block of Morningside Drive in Bartlesville. He told police he did approach the victim to say hi. He also acknowledged the active protective order against her. Bond for King was set at $1,500.