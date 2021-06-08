Posted: Jun 08, 2021 12:48 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2021 12:58 PM

Garrett Giles

Flag Day will be celebrated at Bartlesville Kiddie Park on Friday, June 11th, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The Kiddie Park is located at 205 N. Cherokee Avenue. You can join others like the Washington County Republican Party in enjoying a night out with family and friends as they honor Old Glory, the Stars & Stripes, The Red, White & Blue.

Flag Day will take place on Monday, June 14th, 2021.