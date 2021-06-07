Posted: Jun 07, 2021 2:24 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2021 2:24 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on a warrant after allegedly leaving two toddlers unsupervised at her home. Audrie Morrow appeared out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a felony charge of child neglect. Morrow posted a $7,500 bond on the charge.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to a call on the 400block of Aledo Drive in Bartlesville. Officers arrived and found a two-year-old child outside by the street. The child was crying and did not have any shoes on.

Officers contacted Morrow who said she left her children with a 15-year-old friend around 10 p.m. on May 14. She claimed to have left to take a break from her children. Morrow believed that the 15-year-old must have left the children. She only knew the name of the caretaker and did not have any contact information for her.

Morrow is set for a felony status date on Friday, June 11. Morrow indicated she had hired attorney Scott Loftis.