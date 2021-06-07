Posted: Jun 07, 2021 1:02 PMUpdated: Jun 07, 2021 1:02 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday’s regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, there was discussion regarding the best way to go about paying the $260,000 fee to ACCO so that county employees can be assured they have workers compensation.

There were four payment options that County Clerk Robin Slack had layed out and she goes over what she believes would make the most sense with the data she had provided.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones has reached out to members of ACCO and he was told the Board would be provided with more in-depth data than what they were currently being shown in a few weeks. They were able to send him a few things ahead of the meeting, however.

The Board opted to table this agenda item to next week so that they could receive more information, but the payment is due by June 30th.