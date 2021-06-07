Posted: Jun 07, 2021 10:37 AMUpdated: Jun 07, 2021 10:45 AM

Garrett Giles

You can win the ultimate wedding giveaway locally in 2021.

Now through August 21st, you can enter to win the ultimate wedding giveaway in Bartlesville.

All you have to do is search "2021 Bartlesville Ultimate Wedding Sweepstakes" on Facebook and tell your love story for your chance to win. You can win:

Venue space at the Johnstone Sare Building in downtown Bartlesville (valued at $5,000)

A wedding gown and veil from Sand Creek Bridal ($1,500)

A DJ from CG Entertainment ($850)

Wedding photography with Loretta Lewis Photography ($1,500)

A floral package from Roots and Blooms ($1,000)

A wedding cake from Dusty Rose Cakes ($200)

A wedding coordinator through Robin's Nest ($1,000)

and much more

For a complete list of vendors and prizes, and rules, visit 2021 Bartlesville Ulimate Wedding Sweepstakes on Facebook.

Top 10 Love stories will be chosen and announced on Sept. 12th by a panel. The public will vote for the winning love story from there.

You must be 18 years of age and live within 40 miles of Bartlesville to win.