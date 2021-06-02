Posted: Jun 02, 2021 11:23 AMUpdated: Jun 02, 2021 11:23 AM

Garrett Giles

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. reminds citizens of the upcoming General Election on Saturday, June 5th for several open Tribal Council seats.

Chief Hoskin Jr. said its important for everyone to be involved in the political process within the Cherokee Nation. He said the only way to ensure that your voice counts is by voting because voting honors the Cherokee Nation's ancestor's struggle for sovereignty and supports the Cherokee Democracy.

Cherokee Nation Tribal Council seats are open in Districts 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, and 15. One at-large seat is also open.

Polls will open on June 5th from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Also this year, Election District returns will be available on the Election Commission’s web page at election.cherokee.org.

Look for a link in the yellow banner at the top of the page that will contain results by district and precinct. Results will start to appear after the precincts report to the Election Commission office after 7:00 p.m. after the polls close.

Contact the Cherokee Nation Election Commission at 918.458.5899 or 1.800.353.2895 if you need to verify your current precinct location.