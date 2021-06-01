Posted: Jun 01, 2021 11:13 AMUpdated: Jun 01, 2021 11:13 AM

Garrett Giles

Now through July 9th, FFA chapters in areas across the state have the opportunity to apply for a share of $40,000 in STEM grants from the American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation and Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). FFA STEM After-School grants support FFA chapter projects and give students opportunities to learn and grow in STEM-related fields.

Eligible chapters may receive individual grants ranging from $1,000 to $2,500. Priority will be given to applications that benefit more than one chapter and that are sustainable over multiple years.

In a statement, Tiffini Jackson, PSO’s Vice President of External Affairs, said:

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with FFA to offer hands-on, STEM-related education to students in the areas we serve. These grants will help students learn technical and critical thinking skills that can help set them on a rewarding career path.”

The AEP Foundation is the charitable arm of American Electric Power, parent company of Tulsa-based electric provider, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). The grant program is possible through a partnership between PSO and the Oklahoma FFA Foundation, and is available to Oklahoma FFA chapters in areas served by PSO.

Since 2018, the AEP Foundation and PSO have awarded grants totaling more than $85,000. In 2020, the AEP Foundation announced a $200,000 grant to fund the program for another five years.

Grant applications are available on the Oklahoma FFA Foundation’s website at okffa.org.