Posted: May 31, 2021 2:06 PMUpdated: May 31, 2021 2:08 PM

Ty Loftis

A temporary patch had been put in place last week to prevent water from seeping through the Lake Waxhoma Dam. That patch broke and expanded Saturday morning causing lots of water to spill over into the lake, which supplies Barnsdall and other rural areas with its drinking water.

For the last two days, The City of Barnsdall has been under a boil order and City crews have been working in tandem with the county to fix the problem, as District One Commissioner for Osage County Randall Jones explains.

Jones says that it could take some time to get a permanent fix to the problem. Therefore, once they are able to get the hole patched again, they will look to make yet another temporary fix and hope that holds.

The City will be in talks with the Corps of Engineers, the Water Resource Board and the State of Oklahoma in order to get those repairs made.