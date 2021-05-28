News
Osage County
Posted: May 28, 2021 10:56 AMUpdated: May 28, 2021 10:56 AM
Indian Relay Horse Races Taking Place This Weekend
Severe weather rained out day one of the Indian Relay Horse Races, but with the sun coming out on Friday and looking to stay that way for the next couple of days, it is a great opportunity to get out to the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska and see a very unique event.
In addition to the racing that will be taking place throughout the weekend, Event Organizer Jim Stephens says there will be a lot of other great things to check out as well.
Racing begins at 2 p.m. over the weekend and admission is ten dollars. There will be music to follow the races on Friday and Saturday night. Every Tribe from the state of Oklahoma will be represented and Tribes from all 50 states will be in Pawhuska as well.
« Back to News