Posted: May 28, 2021 9:44 AMUpdated: May 28, 2021 9:45 AM
Capitol Call 5-28-21
Tom Davis
The Oklahoma legislative session ended a day early this year and our Capitol Call panel appeared to be well rested, but a bit hurried. We're told a temporary traffic delay was the culprit.
State Senator Julie Daniels said that a bright spot in this session is that we got a state budget that will work well and that lawmakers formed a better working relationship with Governor Stitt. The Senator also said that education benefitted greatly from this session and was very happy with the broadband expansion legislation.
Representative Judd Strom also liked the broadband legislation along with tax cuts and earned income tax credits that came to fruition along with the film tax credit and rural infrastructure improvements.
Representative Wendi Stearman said she learned a lot in her first legislative session at the state capitol. She was very happy about the pieces of legislation passed that protected individuals from the heavy hand of government and talked about the work she still has ahead. Senator Daniels said the she and Representative Stearman will be working on rules and regulations regarding beauty shops and massage parlors.
