Ty Loftis

It has been a soggy, but relatively un-eventful year when dealing with severe weather across northeast Oklahoma. That could change on Thursday, though as the National Weather Service is predicting that all of the listening area is under an enhanced risk of getting damaging winds, hail and a possible tornado. Chief Meteorologist with the News on 6, Travis Meyer tells us what the data is showing his team for Thursday's forecast.

Ed Calianese with the National Weather Service out of Tulsa says it is important to stay weather aware when there is a potential for severe weather in the area.

If any severe weather does break out, we will be here to keep you informed.

(Photo Courtesy of Storm Prediction Center.)