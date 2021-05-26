Posted: May 26, 2021 2:40 PMUpdated: May 26, 2021 2:41 PM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech has released a time lapse video that displays the progress being made on their Nowata Business Development Center.

Tri County Tech said they're honored to work with Boys and Girls Club of Nowata to bring this vision of life-changing opportunities to Nowata County.

A ground breaking ceremony was held in March 2021. The anticipated completion date for the Nowata Business Development Center is May 4th, 2022.

You can watch the time lapse video of the progress that is being made on the facility below. To read more on Bartlesville Radio's coverage of the Nowata Business Development Center, click here.