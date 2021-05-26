Posted: May 26, 2021 1:36 PMUpdated: May 26, 2021 1:36 PM

Ty Loftis

It has been a week since a breach occurred in the Lake Waxhoma Dam near Barnsdall. This caused the Osage County Emergency Management team, in addition to the Oklahoma Corps of Engineers and the Oklahoma Water Resource Board to work in conjunction to put a patch in place to slow the drainage of water to a trickle.

This is only a temporary fix and Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says meetings with leaders who can help fix the problem need to take place before the patch fails and residents living downstream are forced to evacuate.

Those involved in helping fix this problem will include Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, along with other elected officials from across the state, the Oklahoma Water Resource Board and the Corp of Engineers.