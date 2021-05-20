Posted: May 20, 2021 10:44 AMUpdated: May 20, 2021 11:03 AM

Garrett Giles

OKLAHOMA JOBS

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford has voiced his frustration on the Senate floor this week as he says Oklahoma employers have told him they have jobs, but no one will come back to work.

Sen. Lankford praised Governor Kevin Stitt following Stitt's announcement earlier this week to incentivize the first 20,000 workers to return to work with a $1,200 payment.

Sen. Lankford said we need as a nation to incentivize work and to encourage families to be able to be engaged in productive activities. Lankford said it's right for families, it's right for our economy, and it's certainly right for us as a nation. He thanked Gov. Stitt for his leadership in this area and for what they continue to do, but said they have got to get back to basic policies that don't disincentivize work.

Gov. Stitt plans to end all federal unemployment assistance in Oklahoma in late June.

REMARKS ON ISRAEL

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford reiterated that the United States should stand with Israel as they continue to face attacks by Iran-backed Hamas.

Sen. Lankford and his colleagues for the past week have been pushing the Bidgen Administration to step away from nuclear deal talks with Iran, which are currently happening in Vienna, in order to focus on seeking peace in the Middle East.

According to Sen. Lankford, the Biden Administration is allowing Iran to run. He said they're looking at reducing sanctions on the Iranian regime tha emboldens Hamas that continues to do a line of funding to the terrorists that are in Gaza that are actually devastating the entire region.

Last week, Sen. Lankford sent a letter to President Biden calling on him to immediately end negotiations with Iran and make clear that sanctions relief will not be provided.