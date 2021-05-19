Posted: May 19, 2021 2:52 PMUpdated: May 19, 2021 2:52 PM

Garrett Giles

A juvenile was arrested in Bartlesville on Wednesday afternoon for first degree burglary after he allegedly broke into a home on Chickasaw and stole an item.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said a resident of the home called police and informed them that someone broke into the house. He said the homeowner came face to face with the juvenile.

Officers with the BPD and the Washington County Sheriff's Office caught the 17-year-old suspect on a bicycle in Robinwood Park. Capt. Hastings said evidence indicates the juvenile kicked in the front door of the home on Chickasaw which was occupied at the time. He said the suspect was in possession of a stolen item when he was arrested at the park.