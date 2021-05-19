Posted: May 19, 2021 2:37 PMUpdated: May 19, 2021 2:37 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man with a criminal history was arrested again on gun and drug charges. Hakeem Brown appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday facing three felony charges including possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents allege that Bartlesville Police officers stopped Brown’s vehicle near Lupa Avenue and Kaw Avenue in Bartlesville. The defendant’s license was flagged as suspended.

In the vehicle officers found a Kimber automatic hand gun underneath the gear shift compartment. The serial number on the weapon was used to determine that the gun had been stolen. Brown is not allowed to carry a firearm due to 2007 felony conviction out of Tulsa County. Brown also has a 2018 felony conviction in Washington County for possessing a firearm.

Methamphetamine was also found in the vehicle during the search. Bond for Brown was set at $25,000