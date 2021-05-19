Posted: May 19, 2021 2:02 PMUpdated: May 19, 2021 2:25 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department has released data to raise awareness that traffic accidents are up and that measures are being taken to reduce collisions.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said the police department has been noticing an increase in vehicle accidents. He said they've ran the numbers to compare the total amount of collisions so far in 2021 to years prior.

According to data from the Bartlesville Police Department, there have already been 26 traffic accidents in the first 18 days of May. A data table provided by the BPD is pictured below.

Capt. Hastings said Bartlesville is way ahead of accidents than they were compared to 2019. He said there has been an increase in traffic as people are getting out more post-pandemic.

The first step in reducing accidents is public awareness. Capt. Hastings said they want to get out in front of this trend by informing you about the situation. Hastings said some of the violations they see in these accidents include drivers running red lights and speeding. He said inattentive driving is also a big reason why there has been an increase in traffic accidents in Bartlesville lately.

Weather, traffic congestion, and/or construction can also be leading factors in car accidents. But even when conditions are good Capt. Hastings says the BPD is seeing two to three collisions a day. Hastings asks everyone to slow down, pay attention to traffic signals and signs, and be patient. He encourages people to stay alert, wear a seatbelt, and put cellphones down while driving as well.

Capt. Hastings said BPD officers will focus more on traffic violations. He said they will work in different areas at different times.

The goal is to reduce traffic accidents through enforcement as well. Capt. Hastings says the BPD does have its Special Traffic Unit in place. He said they'll work in different shifts throughout the city.

The Bartlesville Police Department also participates in the Highway Safety Grant. Capt. Hastings said they have officers that are paid by the grant to go out when they're off their regular shift and work traffic. He said the BPD also participates in the Click It or Ticket program and other public safety grants.

The number of collisions in 2020 appear relatively low. Capt. Hastings said the coronavirus pandemic has to be taken into account for last year's numbers because more people were staying isolated at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He said the BPD mostly compared the traffic accidents in 2021 to the accidents they responded to in 2019 because it reflects a more accurate number.

44 traffic accidents occurred in March 2019 compared to the 60 accidents that occurred in March 2021. In April 2019, 63 accidents occurred while there were 71 accidents in April 2021. From March 2021 to Tuesday, May 18th, there have been 157 traffic accidents.

To report traffic violations, you can call the Bartlesville Police Department's non-emergency number at 918.338.4001. You can also contact the BPD through their Facebook page.

Capt. Hastings asks that you include the time of day when reporting a traffic violation, especially if you have concerns in your neighborhood. He said the more information you provide to them the more they know where they need to be and when in residential areas.