Posted: May 18, 2021 12:00 PMUpdated: May 18, 2021 12:06 PM

Tom Davis

You might not have heard of such films as Crossfire, Alejandro or Time Girl, but you may soon.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday was actor/screenwriter Garrett O'Brien, actress/producer Ginifer Ree and actor/director Sam Ojo to talk about several independent films being made in the Tulsa/Bartlesville area includ the three aformentioned projects.

Sam Ojo is an actor who moved to Tulsa from Nigeria about six years ago. He is one of the stars of the movie Alejandro that marks its world premiere on May 28, at 7pm in Tulsa .