Posted: May 18, 2021 10:23 AMUpdated: May 18, 2021 10:23 AM

Ty Loftis

The Third Thursday in the Park in Skiatook is back this week; as Thomas Martinez will be performing live from Skiatook’s Central Park beginning at 6 p.m.

There will be vendors, along with food trucks and a splash pad for the public to enjoy. Central Park also has some great walking trails to explore. Admission is free, as you are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy the fun. For more information about upcoming events in Skiatook, you are asked to go to skiatookchamber.com.