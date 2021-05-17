Posted: May 17, 2021 6:57 PMUpdated: May 17, 2021 6:57 PM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville High School Principal LaDonna Chancellor addressed the Bartelsville Public Schools Board of Education on Monday evening to provide backup plans for graduation this weekend should rain become a factor.

BHS graduation is set for is set for 8 p.m. May 21 at Custer Stadium.

Chancelor told the board that the weather contingency plan including moving the event to Saturday, May 22, at 10am, 2pm or 8pm.

If the weather poses a problem for Saturday, then Sunday, May 23, at 2pm or 8pm would be the other options.

Guest attendance for the event will be limited to accommodate social distancing requirements. Each graduate will receive eight tickets for family members to attend in person.

Bartlesville Radio will carry the BHS graduation live on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3 and on KWONTV.com.