Posted: May 17, 2021 9:32 AMUpdated: May 17, 2021 9:32 AM

Staff Reports / Tom Davis

Where should you spend your golden years? A new study shows Oklahoma is the No. 2 best state for older adults in 2021.

SeniorLiving.org today released a study on Best States for Older Adults in 2021 using the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

The rankings were determined by analyzing 15 categories for each state on taxes and finances, health and medicine, and lifestyle and culture.

Several key reasons older adults should choose Oklahoma:

· No. 2 lowest average monthly marketplace premium after tax credit at $77.

· No. 7 lowest relative tax burden among states at 6.9 % and no SSI tax.

· No. 10 lowest monthly ownership costs averaging $817 per month.

The five best states for older adults include: Florida, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Delaware, and Massachusetts.

The five worst states for older adults include: Montana, Connecticut, Indiana, Washington, and West Virginia.

Click here to view the complete rankings and methodology. A SeniorLiving.org executive is available for interview.