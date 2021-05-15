Posted: May 15, 2021 6:06 PMUpdated: May 15, 2021 6:07 PM

Tom Davis

A Bartlesville man received a gunshot wound to his leg in a shooting incident and the suspect is now in custody.

Officers arrived and began checking the area when they found a victim at a residence in the 800 block of NW Lupa who had been shot in the leg. The victim was transported to the local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Hasting said that a preliminary investigation revealed that Devon Laws, who lives across the street, fired three to five shots from a handgun into the victims front yard, striking the victim once in the leg.

It was reported there had been a brief dispute between the two neighbors.

Devon Laws was arrested for shooting with intent to kill. Charges are pending with the District Attorneys Office.