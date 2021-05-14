Posted: May 14, 2021 4:25 PMUpdated: May 14, 2021 4:25 PM

Max Gross

OKWU baseball is set to embark on its postseason journey as the Eagles will head to Marion, Indiana for the start of the NAIA Regionals. OKWU is the No. 1 seed and will play the winner of Olivet Nazarene and Indiana Tech on Monday at 7 p.m.

OKWU went 46-8 in the regular season, including a 22-game winning streak from March 21 thru April 24. The Eagles have gone 8-5 since their streak was snapped. OKWU was bounced after going just 1-2 in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament. Eagles head coach Kirk Kelley isn’t concerned by the team’s recent play.

OKWU has an offense that will some noise in the postseason. The Eagles led the nation in runs scored and slugging percentage as well as ranking highly in several other offensive categories.

(PHOTO COURTESY: OKWU Baseball / Twitter)