Posted: May 14, 2021 2:11 PMUpdated: May 14, 2021 2:11 PM

Garrett Giles

Karen Wilson with the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville said the Kiwanis Fishing Derby scheduled for Saturday, May 15th, has been rescheduled due to the chance of thunderstorms over the weekend. The event has been moved to Saturday, June 12th.