Posted: May 13, 2021 2:00 PMUpdated: May 13, 2021 2:00 PM

Garrett Giles

KWON – AM 1400 and FM 93.3 will have a broadcast from Dewey’s 2021 graduation on Friday evening.

A live stream will be available online on KWONTV.com, as well.

The graduation will begin at 8:00 from Bulldogger stadium on campus at Dewey High School. Seating will be available on the home-side bleachers of the stadium for friends and family who would like to watch.

Thank you to Paul Hood and Associates CPAs for providing the video sponsorship for the broadcast, also thanks to Bartnet IP, Arvest Bank, Miller Brothers Propane, Medicalodges Dewey, and Farmers Insurance – Kris Rainwater Agency.