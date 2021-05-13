Posted: May 13, 2021 9:41 AMUpdated: May 13, 2021 9:41 AM

Garrett Giles

According to Bartlesville’s City Beat, the YMCA is hiring lifeguards for Sooner and Frontier pools.

The Richard Kane YMCA, which manages and operates the City of Bartlesville-owned Sooner and Frontier swimming pools, is hiring lifeguards for the summer season. YMCA Chief Executive Officer Robert Phillips said they are looking for 25 more lifeguards to safely run the summer outdoor pools.

All lifeguards must have or receive a lifeguard certification. A lifeguard training course will be offered by the YMCA. Anyone interested is encouraged to pick up an application at the YMCA, located at 101 N. Osage Ave. in Bartlesville.