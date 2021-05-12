Posted: May 12, 2021 2:36 PMUpdated: May 12, 2021 2:36 PM

Max Gross

Oklahoma Union student Henry Auer was awarded a brand new 2021 Hyundai Elantra for winning Student of the Year Patriot Auto Group's fifth annual Night of Scholars and Champions at the Bartlesville Community Center on Tuesday night.

Auer, a soon-to-be graduate at OKU boasts a 4.0 GPA and a long list of honors. Most notably, Auer will be attending the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York on the recommendation of Oklahoma senator Jim Inhofe. In February, Auer told KRIG about getting a special phone call.

Auer has quite the list of athletic accomplishments as well. The senior played on multiple Cougars playoff football teams and started several games for the 2A State Champion OKU basketball team. Auer most recently took the 2A crown with a 12-foot pole vault at the state meet.

Auer plans to play on the sprint football (under 178lb.) team at West Point.

(PHOTO COURTESY: Oklahoma Union School / Facebook)