Posted: May 12, 2021 1:35 PMUpdated: May 12, 2021 1:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council has awarded a bid to Kinard Painting and Sandblasting, Inc. to make improvements to the ground storage tank and these improvements will cost just over $790,000. Engineer Tim Ward recommended this company over the other business bidding on the project, whose price was nearly double what Kinard Painting and Sandblasting, Inc. was offering. Interim City Manager Tonya Bright explains how the city will be paying for the project.

After the grant money is used up, The City of Pawhuska will be out around $200,000 to pay for the repairs.