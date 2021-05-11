Posted: May 11, 2021 2:35 PMUpdated: May 11, 2021 2:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Museum is seeking input from the public as they begin making plans for renovations and an expansion to the museum.

Beginning next week, there will be three community dinners where people will have the opportunity to meet with architects, museum planners and others to gain a better understanding of what the expansion may look like.

The first meeting will be held next Tuesday in Pawhuska at the Wakon Iron Center. The Hominy Village Community Building will host Wednesday’s meeting and Thursday’s meeting will take place at the Grayhorse Community Building. All three community dinners are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.