Tom Davis

You can expect the unexpected when TAKE3 performs at this year's OKM Music Festival!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Tuesday, violinist Lyndsay Deutsch said TAKE3 brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma.

Deutsch said they love performing their arrangements of top pop hits, Americana, and classical favorites. She said she will even sing a few songs when they perform June 15 at the Bartlesville Community Center!

Deutsch has been touring the world with Yanni, but can't wait to get back to Bartlesville where she once performed with our symphony!

TAKE3 makes it their mission to impart their love, passion and joy in music making to all who hear them, using their artistic ability as conduit for storytelling.