Posted: May 11, 2021 10:10 AMUpdated: May 11, 2021 10:10 AM

Garrett Giles

Family HealthCare Clinic is offering a two-day sale on women’s health exams. The flash sale covers two exams which are aimed at early detection of breast cancer. The first is a breast exam for $20 and the other is a women’s annual exam (pap smear and breast exam) for $60.

The women’s health exam sale will run Monday, May 17th, and Tuesday May 18th.

Both exams can be paired with the clinic’s coupon for free mammogram program. The free mammogram program provides a coupon for a free mammogram, the costs of which are paid by funds raised through the Miles for Mammograms 5K/2K race each fall.

“Last year, 5 patients received a breast cancer diagnosis because of the free mammogram coupon they received at the clinic,” says, Molly Collins, clinic director. “In addition, for many, it was their first time getting a mammogram. Early detection is the key to survival. We want to ensure that people in Washington, Osage, and Nowata counties have access to affordable healthcare and cancer prevention.”

To schedule an appointment, call: 918.336.4822 and mention the women’s health exam sale.

Established in 1984, the Family HealthCare Clinic is a non-profit, medical clinic that provides quality, affordable healthcare and health education to individuals of all ages, regardless of medical insurance. In addition to medical appointments, the clinic offers coupons for free mammograms as well as a teen pregnancy prevention program in Dewey and Nowata schools.

Family HealthCare Clinic is a Bartlesville Regional United Way Agency. For more information, call 918-336-4822 or visit familyhealthcareclinic.org.