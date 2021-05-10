Posted: May 10, 2021 9:34 AMUpdated: May 10, 2021 9:34 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners handled several business items at Monday morning’s meeting. The commissioners first awarded bids several road bids. District two commissioner Timmie Benson was absent from the meeting but his secretary presented his wishes to the board.

Benson also had an item on the agenda for surplus of materials for district two. Several power tools and three separate construction vehicles were on the list to surplus. The board then would renew a contract with Mother Nature’s Inc. for extermination services at the courthouse.

County clerk Kay Spurgeon says she was contacted by state auditor’s saying they needed compilation report’s for 2018 and 2019. The county’s CPA Bill Turner put together the reports and county treasurer Lynn Wesson reviewed them.

The reports detailed federal money received by the county. All agenda items in the meeting were approved.