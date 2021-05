Posted: May 08, 2021 10:42 AMUpdated: May 08, 2021 10:42 AM

Evan Fahrbach

You can listen to the entire 2021 OKWU Traditional Graduation ceremony that took place on Saturday morning in Bartlesville on KWON - AM 1400 and FM 93.3.

We will replay the audio at 6:06 PM on KWON thanks to Timmon's Sheet Metal, OKWU Adult Studies and Bartnet IP.