Ty Loftis

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday afternoon commemorating the opening of the new location of Visit Bartlesville's office inside the Community Center. Executive Director Maria Gus says the new location will be a benefit.

Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell was on hand for the afternoon's festivities and he said tourism is the key to economic development across the state.

Gus said that for those coming to Bartlesville, they have all the necessary information to plan a trip, but the center also has plenty to offer for local residents.

Visit Bartlesville is located at 300 SE Adams Blvd. and they are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday's.