Posted: May 06, 2021 5:10 PMUpdated: May 07, 2021 6:37 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Health Department will continue to utilize local facilities in the County next week to offer COVID-19 vaccines.

Kayla Guerra, the Health Educator for Nowata and Washington counties, said utilizing these local facilities at various times allows for the vaccine to be more accessible to individuals in our community.

The Caney Valley High School Gymnasium at 696 Wyandotte Avenue in Ramona will see the first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered on Monday, May 10th, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Both doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available at the Bartlesville High School Activity Center at 1700 Hillcrest Drive on Wednesday, May 12th, from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m.

On Thursday, May 13th, the Caney Valley Medical Clinic (Dr. Leatherman's office) at 400 Wyandotte Avenue in Ramona will provide both doses of the Moderna vaccine from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Lastly, the Bartlesville Farmers Market at 222 SW Frank Phillips Boulevard will have both doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines on hand on Saturday, May 15th, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

There is no appointment necessary for these sites, which is why the vaccine locations will not appear in the portal. If you have any questions, call 918.335.3005.

Below is next week's schedule of where the Washington County Health Department will be administering the vaccine: