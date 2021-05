Posted: May 06, 2021 9:31 AMUpdated: May 06, 2021 9:33 AM

Garrett Giles

The Skiatook Municipal Airport will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, May 14th, at 11:00 am in honor of the airport’s new 3,000-foot runway. The citizens of the State of Oklahoma, aviation and aerospace industry officials, and pilots and plane owners are all encouraged to attend the celebration.