Posted: May 05, 2021

Garrett Giles

Caney Valley Public Schools in Ramona lifted its mask mandate for students and staff on Wednesday morning.

The school announced that masks will be optional for students and staff to wear their mask in the classroom and on the school bus. Masks will still be required for assemblies or large gatherings indoors.

Caney Valley Public Schools joins Bartlesville, Copan, Dewey and Pawhuska in lifting mask mandates, making it optional for students and staff.