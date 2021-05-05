Posted: May 05, 2021 10:52 AMUpdated: May 05, 2021 11:26 AM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville hosted its "I Had No Idea Lunch & Tour" on April 22, and had a great turnout.

Linda Radaker, the Director of Development at the homeless shelter, said the lunch tour was the first one they've held since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020. Radaker said they were blessed during the pandemic. She said they never shut down during the pandemic and not one person that had been through the Lighthouse ever tested positive for COVID-19.

There is always an air of excitement at the Lighthouse when they put on events such as the lunch tours. Radaker said their residents and guests light up in this eye opening experience.

Radaker said all of us have stereotypical views of homeless shelters, but the lunch tour at the Lighthouse changes the perspective of every person that comes for a visit. She said people leave realizing that the Lighthouse is a home that tries to integrate its residents into the Bartlesville community.

The Lighthouse Outreach Center is scheduling its next lunch tours for Thursday, June 3rd, and Thursday, July 15th.The Lighthouse is located at 1411 W. Hensley Boulevard.

To reach the Lighthouse, call 918.336.9029. You can also visit their website, bartlesvillelighthouse.org. They can also be reached via email at info@bartlesvillelighthouse.com.

Radaker said the Lighthouse has exciting possibilities coming up to meet the needs of the homeless and the Bartlesville community as a whole. She said they look forward to seeing what God's going to do.