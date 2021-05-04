Posted: May 04, 2021 2:24 PMUpdated: May 04, 2021 2:24 PM

Ty Loftis

Film crews are hard at work preparing downtown Pawhuska for the upcoming film, “Gray Horse.” As of Monday, most of Kihekah Ave. has been shut off to southbound traffic for construction crews to send Pawhuska back in time to a different era. Much of the same is being done in Fairfax, Gray Horse and other parts of rural Osage County.

At Monday evening's city council meeting, producers for the upcoming film were looking to rent out space in the parking lot behind the drive-thru where customers are able to pay their bills. Mayor Roger Taylor said the only problem was a few conflicting dates over the summer months. Location Manager Andrea Keener said they would work with the City to make things work, though.

Filming has started across parts of Osage County and is set to begin in Pawhuska in the near future.