Posted: May 04, 2021 10:40 AMUpdated: May 04, 2021 10:40 AM

Garrett Giles

As part of Teacher Appreciation Week 2021, Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) would like to help you honor a current teacher in Bartlesville.

BPSF asks you to show your favorite current BPS teacher some love by tagging that teacher to get them entered into the organization's raffle. The winning teacher could receive $100 for their classroom. You will have to comment on the original post that the BPSF made on Facebook to enter the teacher into the contest.