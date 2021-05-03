Posted: May 03, 2021 1:21 PMUpdated: May 03, 2021 1:23 PM

Garrett Giles

T-shirts are being sold in an effort to raise funds for the family of a Washington County Sheriff's Office Corporal that was killed in the line of duty in late-March.

The fundraiser is for the family of Cpl. Kyle Davis who died at the age of 38, leaving behind a wife and two small children. All proceeds from the t-shirt sale will go to his wife and kids.

A link to buy a shirt can be found here.